Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News to be shut down

In shocking news to the global media industry, the Pulitzer Prize-winning news arm of BuzzFeed.com is being shut down, CEO Jonah Peretti announced on Thursday.



The media outlet said that it is reducing the workforce by approximately 15 per cent across business, content, tech and admin teams, and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News.



"Additionally, we are proposing headcount reductions in some international markets," Peretti said in a memo to staff.



"While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we've determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization," Peretti said in a memo which was shared with The Verge.



The company would focus on HuffPost, which it acquired in 2020, as the company's news brand.



"Impacted employees (other than those in BuzzFeed News) will receive an email from HR shortly. If you are receiving this note from me, you are not impacted by today's changes. For BuzzFeed News, we have begun discussions with the News Guild about these actions," said the CEO.