Pune synagogue holds special prayers for safety of people in Israel, return of hostages

A Pune synagogue priest, whose parents are based in Israel for last 10 years, is worried about their well-being and has been holding special prayers here for the safety of people in the Jewish country and return of those held hostage by Hamas.

According to a trustee of the Succath Shelomo Synagogue, located in a narrow lane in Rasta Peth area of Maharashtra's Pune city, there are around 300 Bene Israelis residing here, all of whom have close relatives in Israel.

In view of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, everyone is understandably concerned, he said.

Noel Issac Mapgaonkar, a 47-year-old chazzan (priest) at the synagogue, has been conducting special prayers three times a day for the well-being of the people of Israel and safe return of those currently in the captivity of Hamas.

Mapgaonkar, whose parents have been in Ramle, Israel, for the last 10 years, is also concerned about their and other relatives' well-being and has been maintaining a close contact with them.