Putin blames West for Ukraine crisis, as peace talks remain uncertain
Russian leader says conflict stems from Western support for power change in Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries for triggering the Ukraine crisis, saying the conflict originated from their support for a change of power in Kyiv, as uncertainty persists over the next round of US-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Putin made the remarks in an interview with the state television programme “Moscow, Kremlin, Putin”, excerpts of which were broadcast on the Rossiya 24 channel on Sunday.
“Where did the Ukrainian crisis come from? It arose from Western countries’ support for the coup in Ukraine, and then the events in Crimea, and then in the southeast of Ukraine — Donbass and Novorossiya as a whole. This is where it all began,” Putin said.
He said the developments that followed were a consequence of Western actions rather than Russian policy.
“These are not our actions — these are the actions of Western countries, including European countries. They are now reaping what they sowed,” the Russian president said.
Peace talks remain uncertain
Putin’s comments came as the timing and prospects of the next round of US-mediated peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv remain unclear amid the continuing conflict.
The Russian leader also accused the Ukrainian leadership of influencing Western governments, suggesting that Kyiv was driving policy decisions in Europe.
“The situation is very strange. Because I get the impression that we are dealing with a case that is called ‘the tail wagging the dog’, rather than the other way around,” Putin said.
The remark was interpreted as a reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s repeated appeals to Western allies for additional military support to counter Russian forces.
Putin also referred to decisions by Kyiv affecting energy supplies to certain European countries, including Hungary, which have faced disruptions amid the broader geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict.
Women’s Day message
Separately, Putin congratulated Russian women on International Women’s Day, a holiday widely celebrated in the country since the Soviet era.
In a televised address, he wished women happiness, success and well-being.
“I want to wish you happiness with those who are dear to you, success in what is important to you, health and prosperity to you and all your loved ones,” he said.
Putin said Russian men traditionally mark the occasion with “the warmest feelings”, expressing admiration and gratitude for women and recognising their contributions across various fields.
He also extended greetings to women serving in the military and those working in areas linked to Russia’s ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine.
“Today, I'd like to especially congratulate the women who are carrying out missions in the special military operation zone, working in extremely challenging conditions in Donbas and Novorossiya, and in our border regions,” he said.
Putin added that the government would continue efforts to support policies enabling women to balance motherhood, professional development and personal aspirations.