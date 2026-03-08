Putin blames West for Ukraine crisis, as peace talks remain uncertain

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries for triggering the Ukraine crisis, saying the conflict originated from their support for a change of power in Kyiv, as uncertainty persists over the next round of US-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin made the remarks in an interview with the state television programme “Moscow, Kremlin, Putin”, excerpts of which were broadcast on the Rossiya 24 channel on Sunday.

“Where did the Ukrainian crisis come from? It arose from Western countries’ support for the coup in Ukraine, and then the events in Crimea, and then in the southeast of Ukraine — Donbass and Novorossiya as a whole. This is where it all began,” Putin said.

He said the developments that followed were a consequence of Western actions rather than Russian policy.

“These are not our actions — these are the actions of Western countries, including European countries. They are now reaping what they sowed,” the Russian president said.

Peace talks remain uncertain

Putin’s comments came as the timing and prospects of the next round of US-mediated peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv remain unclear amid the continuing conflict.

The Russian leader also accused the Ukrainian leadership of influencing Western governments, suggesting that Kyiv was driving policy decisions in Europe.

“The situation is very strange. Because I get the impression that we are dealing with a case that is called ‘the tail wagging the dog’, rather than the other way around,” Putin said.