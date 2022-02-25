Putin discusses Ukraine issue with state leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with leaders of several countries, the Kremlin has said.



Putin had a telephone conversation on Thursday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, explaining how the situation around Ukraine is evolving.



Raisi expressed understanding with respect to Russia's security concerns caused by the destabilising actions of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Xinhua news agency reported.



Issues relating to the diplomatic efforts to preserve and fully implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program were reviewed, the Kremlin said, adding that it was noted that reaching a final agreement on the JCPOA would contribute to regional stability and security.