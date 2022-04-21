Putin orders troops to block Azovstal plant in Mariupol

In a televised meeting, across a small table from his defence minister, Putin said there was "no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities".



Instead, he called for his forces to "block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can escape".



He added it would be "impractical" to storm the huge industrial area, where more than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen are said to remain, and the decision was being made to safeguard the lives of Russian soldiers.