Putin suffering from several serious illnesses, claims Ukraine intel chief

"Here we can argue a lot about the state of the dictator, who thought he would capture the whole country [Ukraine] in three days and raise the Russian flag on the administration building in Kiev," he said, Daily Mail reported.



"And for the third month in a row, declaring that he has the second and sometimes the first army in the world, he cannot cope, in his words, with backward non-state Ukraine," Budanov said.



Putin has 'significantly reduced people's access to people'. He allows in 'quite a small number of people' and 'keeps everyone else at a distance', he added.



Asked if he believes Putin is grooming a successor, he suggested his medical condition has made him 'manic'.