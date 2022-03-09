Putin views Ukraine conflict as war he cannot afford to lose: US Intel chiefs

CIA Director William Burns said Putin had launched the invasion "determined to dominate and control Ukraine" based on a set of assumptions that the conflict would be successful, including that Ukraine was weak, that European allies like France and Germany were risk-averse, that he had "sanctions-proofed" his economy and that his military was capable of a quick and decisive victory at minimal cost, CNN reported.



"He's been proven wrong on every count," Burns said.



The discussion of Putin's motivations that led to Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine last month -- and the sweeping, crippling sanctions from the West in response -- offered the most public assessment to date of the US view of Putin's ill-fated war in Ukraine.