Putin's ally proposes renaming Ukraine after Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera

The name 'Moscovia' dates to the Grand Duchy of Moscow and was historically used by some authors to describe the Russian state, RT reported.



On Saturday, Medvedev, who served as Russian president between 2008 and 2012, and currently serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council, fired back in a post on his Telegram channel. "Our response?... Only the Schweinisch Bandera-Reich," he wrote. The word "schweinisch" means "piggish" in German.



Medvedev was apparently referencing the idolisation by some Ukrainian politicians of Stepan Bandera, a World War II-era leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN). Bandera collaborated with Adolf Hitler's government during the early stages of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, RT reported.