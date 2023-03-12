Putin's ally proposes renaming Ukraine after Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera
Medvedev was apparently referencing the idolisation by some Ukrainian politicians of Stepan Bandera
The name 'Moscovia' dates to the Grand Duchy of Moscow and was historically used by some authors to describe the Russian state, RT reported.
On Saturday, Medvedev, who served as Russian president between 2008 and 2012, and currently serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council, fired back in a post on his Telegram channel. "Our response?... Only the Schweinisch Bandera-Reich," he wrote. The word "schweinisch" means "piggish" in German.
Medvedev was apparently referencing the idolisation by some Ukrainian politicians of Stepan Bandera, a World War II-era leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN). Bandera collaborated with Adolf Hitler's government during the early stages of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, RT reported.
He was later arrested and imprisoned by the Germans over disagreements about the future of Ukraine. After the war, Bandera fled to West Germany, where in 1959 he was assassinated by a KGB agent.
The Ukrainian Insurgent Army - the OUN's military wing founded in 1943 - positioned itself as a guerilla force fighting both Soviet and German troops. Its agents committed multiple atrocities against Polish, Jewish and Russian civilians, RT reported.
Bandera and his followers are honoured as heroes in modern Ukraine, with streets and buildings named after them. Nationalists hold annual torchlit processions on Bandera's birthday in Kiev and other cities, RT reported.
