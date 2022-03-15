Putin's forces may only be able to keep up for another 14 days: UK defence sources

President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed that optimism in an early-morning address to the Ukrainian people, saying his military continues to inflict 'devastating losses on Russian troops.'



"Soon the number of downed helicopters of Russia will reach hundreds of units. They have already lost 80 warplanes. Hundreds of tanks and thousands of other units of equipment. In 19 days, the Russian army has lost more in Ukraine than in two bloody and years-long wars in Chechnya," he added.



But, as Russia's invasion falters, its methods become more brutal, with cities increasingly coming under indiscriminate rocket fire.



Kiev, the capital, suffered another round of bombing on Tuesday morning as apartment blocks were set on fire by early-hours strikes, Daily Mail reported.