Putin's gambit in Ukraine did not account for a protracted conflict

The world has rewound to the 1950s. Richard Nixon’s 1972 gambit of exploiting the hostility between the then two major communist powers, Russia-led Soviet Union and China, that arose in the 1960s to the United States’ advantage, has unravelled. Moscow and Beijing are back as allies against the US.

Last June, when US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a summit in Switzerland, the former proposed to his interlocutor the opposite of what his predecessor Nixon had performed–closer ties between Moscow and Washington to counteract China, which has risen meteorically since its poverty-stricken condition in the 1970s to acquiring the status of an economic and military powerhouse and in so attaining, becoming a security concern.

But Biden’s dream has exploded into a nightmare, with Putin a month ago venturing into what he calls a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine – in reality an invasion. A reliable, accurate account of a war generally falls into place well after hostilities have melted. So, the unvarnished truth in this respect of the current fighting will only likely emerge after experts have analysed it based on data.

The only comparatively dependable figures so far are from the United Nations regarding civilian casualties, the humanitarian crisis (more than 10 million or one-fourth of Ukraine’s population have fled their homes, over 3.5 million have become refugees in other nations) and essential items in danger of running out, despite Ukraine being one of the granaries of Europe.

Russia and Ukraine are branches of the same tree – the Soviet Union. Glasnost or openness was not exactly in either’s blood. An abandonment of a one-party state has rendered neither as yet significantly more democratic. Russia has in fact recoiled to a degree of authoritarianism after a promise of plurality in the immediate aftermath of parting with communism.

Washington and London may be shouting from rooftops about democracy in Ukraine. But a pro-West puppet regime allegedly processed after a coup d’etat against a pro-Russian government and bankrolled by the US does not make this former republic of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) automatically more democratic.

Former Moscow-oriented Warsaw Pact countries like Hungary and Poland, which are now members of both the European Union (EU) and the western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), have returned to illiberal tendencies in the form of quite fascistic and racist dispensations. In short, leopards don’t change their spots overnight.

Propaganda is part and parcel of warfare. The objective is to boost the morale of one’s own forces and people, demoralise the enemy and mislead others. Therefore, Russian as well as Ukrainian claims need to be treated with caution, although evidentially the former has certainly made inroads into its opponent’s territory, without occupying its cities, other than Kherson in the Baltic Sea.

However, the fall of Mariupol will mean that the pro-Russian Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine will gain strategic access to the sea. Indeed, a large swathe of land from Odessa in south-western Ukraine to the east of the country bordering Russia – with Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, in the middle – could be in Putin’s hands, sharply reducing Ukraine’s maritime outreach.

Also, by recently expanding strikes to western Ukraine, near the Polish frontier, using hypersonic missiles, the Russians have removed the relative security Ukrainians felt in that part of the country. It has also threatened international supplies, including arms for the Ukrainian troops, which have been entering through this area.

The capture of the capital Kyiv has proved to be more problematic. Instead of attacking it, the Russians seem to be encircling it. By trapping residents within its boundaries and cutting off their energy and food pipeline, they hope to force the Ukrainian government to surrender.

An early surrender by Ukraine was possibly Putin’s expectation. This was a miscalculation, because since its seizure of Crimea, Ukrainians have been in a state of alert and preparing to defend themselves from further incursions. For eight years, sophisticated hardware for Ukraine’s army, navy and air force hs poured in from the West. Its service personnel have been trained to master use of such equipment.