Qatar WC to start a day earlier to give hosts opening game: Reports

"The contract expires in 2023. We have agreed that we will carry out a detailed analysis after the World Cup. Then we will consider how to proceed," Hainer told Wednesday's edition of the Abendzeitung daily.



"This is a very common process, with every sponsorship contract we check towards the end how it went and what the future could look like."



The last club members' assembly in autumn ended with chaotic scenes after the Bayern leadership refused to allow a motion up for a vote calling for an end of the deal with Qatar Airways.



Hainer admitted that in retrospect the decision was not the best one but he said that, "I have since had an exchange with many of the critics; we have met several times and developed an understanding for each other."