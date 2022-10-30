Qatar World Cup 2022: The Money and the Mania

It used to happen once every four years when it was time for another edition of the football World Cup. India’s football crazies, especially in Bengal, Kerala, Goa and other parts of the country with their local leagues, would be in a fever of excitement to watch the gods of their beloved sport. For an outsider with a passing interest, even that pent-up appetite, and the discussions and arguments it spawned, was an entertaining sideshow.

Thanks to cable television, Indians now have round-the-year access to top-drawer European leagues—and an appetite to match the supply, it seems. But there’s still something slightly incongruous about our obsession with an international tournament where the Indian national side is nowhere in the reckoning. (Our men’s team is currently ranked #106 by FIFA, the body that administers world football.)

It all begins to make sense when you look away from where we stand in the world football rankings to focus on where we, with our fanatic millions, stand as a potential market that everyone wants a part of. It tells you why India is the host nation for the recently concluded (ends October 30) under-17 women’s World Cup.

That’s right: fans make good consumers and for the entire ecosystem of World Cup marketers—broadcasters, advertisers, sports goods manufacturers, merchandisers, sports travel companies et al—this market is a mouth-watering prospect.

The 2022 Qatar edition of the ‘greatest show on earth’ is due to begin in less than three weeks (it gets underway on November 21), and more than 23,500 of the 1.8 million tickets sold in the first phase of sales were bought by Indian football enthusiasts, reported msn.com. Indians were ranked #8 among ticket buyers. Four years ago, there were 18,000 Indians in attendance in Russia, the third highest number among non-competing countries, after the United States and China.

Many more Indians would have bought tickets for Qatar since those early numbers were reported, given also that nobody can enter Qatar in November and December without a ticket for the World Cup, the ticket doubling as a visa—clever way to sell tickets and promote football tourism.

Qatar, a country of just 2.8 million people, has approximately 800,000 Indian residents, most of them labourers. The Indian residents are entitled to tickets for self and allowed to invite a limited number of non-residents as guests to watch the matches at cut rates. Several Indian cities are within 4-5 hours flying time from Doha.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries will run a hundred-plus ‘World Cup Shuttle’ flights every day to enable people to watch the matches and return the same day. This is because Qatar will have limited accommodation; it’s wary of building infrastructure that will become redundant after the World Cup. Instead, Qatar has focused on high-end tourists who will buy pricey tickets and stay in yachts.