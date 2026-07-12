Qatar’s Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74
Sheikh Hamad transformed Qatar into a global player during his 1995-2013 rule
Qatar is mourning the passing of its Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died at the age of 74, the country’s Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday.
“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late — may God have mercy on him — His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning,” the statement said.
Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, is remembered as the leader who steered the small Gulf nation through a remarkable era of transformation, turning its vast energy wealth into a foundation for economic growth, global influence and social development.
During his nearly two decades in power, Qatar witnessed sweeping changes that reshaped its identity on the world stage. Under his leadership, the country expanded its international presence, invested heavily in infrastructure and culture, and emerged as an influential voice in regional and global affairs.
One of the defining moments of his reign was the launch of the international broadcaster Al Jazeera in 1996, which grew into one of the region’s most recognised media networks. His tenure also saw the introduction of Qatar’s first permanent constitution in 2004 and the beginning of municipal elections, allowing women to vote and stand as candidates.
Sheikh Hamad’s leadership helped elevate Qatar’s diplomatic profile across the West Asia, North Africa and Asia. The country’s growing global stature was highlighted in 2022 when it hosted the FIFA World Cup, becoming the first Arab nation to stage the world’s biggest football tournament. Sheikh Hamad received a warm reception from fans during the opening ceremony.
In 2013, Sheikh Hamad made a rare transition of power in the Gulf by voluntarily handing over leadership to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who was then 33 years old.
As Qatar bids farewell to the former ruler, Sheikh Hamad’s legacy remains closely tied to the nation’s transformation from a modest Gulf state into a prominent player on the international stage.
With agency inputs