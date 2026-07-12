Qatar’s Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74

Qatar is mourning the passing of its Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died at the age of 74, the country’s Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late — may God have mercy on him — His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning,” the statement said.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, is remembered as the leader who steered the small Gulf nation through a remarkable era of transformation, turning its vast energy wealth into a foundation for economic growth, global influence and social development.

During his nearly two decades in power, Qatar witnessed sweeping changes that reshaped its identity on the world stage. Under his leadership, the country expanded its international presence, invested heavily in infrastructure and culture, and emerged as an influential voice in regional and global affairs.