Quad ambassadors hold rare public meeting in Beijing

Ambassadors of the Quad nations, the United States, India, Australia and Japan, held an unusual publicly acknowledged meeting in Beijing, underscoring the grouping’s continued coordination despite China’s long-standing criticism of the alliance.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at the US Embassy in Beijing and was disclosed by the American Ambassador to China, David Perdue, who shared a photograph of the four envoys on social media. India was represented by its Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, alongside his counterparts from Australia and Japan.

“The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a force for good in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Perdue said, adding that relations among the four countries “continue to be stable and strong”.

Publicised Quad engagements in Beijing are rare, given China’s consistent opposition to the grouping, which it views as a strategic bloc aimed at countering its influence in the region. The Indian Embassy in Beijing has not commented on the meeting so far.