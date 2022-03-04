Quad members' national security teams to follow-up Ukraine issue: US spokesperson

India agreeing to humanitarian assistance on Ukraine at the meeting would likely pressure it to vote for the humanitarian resolution at the Security Council.



The joint statement said that the Quad leaders reaffirmed "their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic, and political coercion".



It added: "They reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity."



The statement from Modi's office said that they reviewed the progress on Quad initiatives since the in-person summit in Washington in September and "agreed on accelerating cooperation, with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year".



"Prime Minister underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He called for concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad, in areas like Humanitarian and Disaster Relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, clean energy, connectivity, and capacity-building," it added.



The joint statement's reference to territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific is directed against China, yet New Delhi has found itself on the same side as Beijing in abstaining on the UN resolutions.



Kishida tweeted about his participation in the summit: "Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion like the recent Russian aggression against #Ukraine are also unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region. It is critically important for us to bring about a free and open Indo-Pacific."



The summit appeared to be an attempt to ensure that the US retained a focus on China and the Indo-Pacific, which could be overwhelmed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and potentially benefit Beijing.