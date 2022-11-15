Questioning its legality, India abstains on Ukraine reparations resolution

Bahamas Permanent Representative Stan Smith, who spoke on behalf of the Caricom, said that colonisers and exploiters also have "moral and legal responsibility for past actions" like colonialism and slavery.

Some nations like Sierra Leone said that the resolution reeked of double standards because countries proposing reparations for Ukraine had opposed reparations for colonialism and slavery.

Kamboj said that it was "unfortunate that as the trajectory of the Ukrainian conflict unfolds, the entire global South has suffered a substantial collateral damage".

The zooming prices of petroleum and fertilisers and the shortage of food grains have hit developing countries the hardest.

"It is thus critical that the voice of the global south be heard, and their legitimate concerns be duly addressed," she said.

Kamboj said that with a "people-centric" outlook, India was providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic assistance to neighbours reeling from the escalating costs of food and fertilisers.

Any steps that would hinder dialogue to end the war should be avoided, she said.

"We need to objectively consider whether a reparation process through a vote in the General Assembly would contribute to efforts at a resolution of the conflict," she added.

The UN Security Council, which under the UN Charter has the teeth to act, has been crippled by permanent member Russia's veto, propelling the Western countries to take up Ukrainian matters in the Assembly, which does not have enforcement powers but can make a moral point.

US Deputy Permanent Representative Richard Mills called the resolution "a critical step toward accountability".

"It highlights the importance of gathering evidence to support eventual claims for compensation from Russia on a non-criminal track for the injuries, the deaths, and the extensive damage to public and private property caused by Russia's internationally wrongful acts in Ukraine," he said.

Russia's Permanent Vasily Nebenzia accused the western countries of wanting to use the resolution as a pretext to seize Moscow's frozen assets.