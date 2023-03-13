Ram Chandra Paudel sworn in as Nepal's third President



Nepali Congress senior leader Paudel was elected the third President of the country on Thursday, defeating Subas Chandra Nembang of the CPN-UML.



Out of 52,628 weightage-based votes, Paudel secured 33,802 while Nembang got 15,518 votes.



Former Speaker and multiple-time minister, President Paudel has traversed a long political journey to make it to the country's highest state position.