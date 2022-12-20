Ramaphosa re-elected as President of S.Africa's ruling ANC party

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as chief of the country's ruling African National Congress (ANC) for a second five-year term.



Ramaphosa was re-elected during the 55th national conference of the ANC, which started in Johannesburg on December 16 and will end on Tuesday, reports state.



The President got 2,476 votes while his challenger, Zweli Mkhize, got 1,897.



"Cadres had preferences when they came to the congress, but all must be committed to the unity of the ANC, selflessness, and a great sense of responsibility. We have to support anyone who has been elected," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told a press briefing on Monday.



The ANC national conference, which takes place every five years, was attended by about 4,500 delegates from across the country.