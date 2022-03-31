Rana Ayyub moves Delhi HC against travel restrictions

Her's counsel appealed for an urgent hearing in the matter before the bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and also comprising Justice Navin Chawla, as his client has to travel abroad on Friday.



The court said in case the plea was filed before 11 a.m. on Thursday, it will be listed for Friday.



Rana was stopped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday when she was about to board a flight to the UK to deliver a speech at the International Centre for Journalists, and accused the ED of summoning her despite making her programme public in advance.



She had alleged that the ED's summon arrived in her inbox after she was stopped.