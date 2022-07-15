Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Friday sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announced on Friday that Rajapaksa has resigned as president, two days after the embattled leader fled the country in the face of massive protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

Abeywardena told the party leaders that Parliament will meet on July 20 to elect a new president.

He said that nominations will be called for the post of President on July 19. The announcement of the vacancy in the office of President will be officially informed to the Parliament on Saturday.

The Speaker earlier said in terms of the Constitution, Wickremesinghe will function in the capacity of the President overseeing functions, duties, and powers of the office of the President until the constitutional procedure of electing the new President is over, the report added.