Ransomware campaign targeting users via fake Windows 10, antivirus update

The infection chain starts with a web download from an attacker-controlled website.



The user is asked to download a ZIP file containing a JavaScript file that purports to be an important antivirus or Windows 10 software update.



Home users can protect themselves from ransomware campaigns like this one by following this simple advice: The HP security team said that home users should only download software updates from trusted sources as the campaign depends on tricking people into opening fake software updates.



"Back up your data regularly. Backing up your data will give you peace of mind should the worst happen," they suggested.