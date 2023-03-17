Ready to talk for the sake of Pakistan's interests & democracy, says Imran

Pakistan's former premier and chairman of political party PTI, Imran Khan seems to be softening his rigid stance of having no talks with his opposition party leaders and the current ruling coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on issues related to the interests of the country and its inconsistent democracy.



Imran Khan, in a latest statement has said that he was ready to talk to anyone for the sake of the country.



"I will not escape from rendering any sacrifice for the progress of Pakistan, its interests and democracy. I am ready to talk to anyone and am ready to move forward for the same," said Imran Khan.