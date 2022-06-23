Recession is certainly a possibility, says US Fed chief

Powell, however, said that "we do think it's absolutely essential that we restore price stability, really for the benefit of the labor market as much as anything else."



When asked whether raising interest rates too much and too fast could tip the economy into a recession, the Fed chair said it's a possibility. "It's not our intended outcome at all, but it's certainly a possibility. We're not trying to provoke, and don't think that we will need to provoke a recession."



Despite the optimism, a growing number of economists and analysts are concerned that the Fed's more hawkish stance could plunge the US economy into a recession.



Economists recently surveyed by The Wall Street Journal have dramatically raised the probability of recession, now putting it at 44 per cent in the next 12 months, up from 28 per cent in April.



The latest figure shows a level "usually seen only on the brink of or during actual recessions".