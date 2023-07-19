Record rainfall hits Myanmar, triggers landslides & floods

Severe weather triggered landslides and flooding in southern Myanmar, with its southernmost town Kawthaung experiencing its heaviest single-day rainfall in 76 years.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, Kawthaung, a town located in Tanintharyi region, recorded 253 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, surpassing the 232 mm figure recorded in July 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused landslides and falling trees in Kawthaung, Dawei, and Myeik towns in Tanintharyi on Tuesday, the Fire Services Department reported.