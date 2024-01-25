Red Sea Crisis: Is India paying for the prime minister's choices?

Amidst reports that the cost of Indian exports to Europe has doubled, Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar rushed to Tehran on 14 January to confer with his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Almost simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) readout of the Modi–Putin call said they ‘exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest’. As for Jaishankar’s visit, the MEA vaguely offered that he would ‘hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues’.

Attacks on merchant ships with Israeli links in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Shia rebels, known as Houthis, appear to have been on the top of the agenda though. Jaishankar would have urged Iran to persuade the Houthis, who are backed by Tehran, to stop their offensive, as 80 per cent of India’s goods trade with Europe passes through the Red Sea and is estimated to be worth $14 billion every month.

Modi concurrently appealed to Putin to exert influence on Iran to rein in the Houthis. Coincidentally, the Russian foreign and defence ministers were holding a scheduled 2+2 meeting with their Iranian counterparts—the week before, a Russian oil tanker had been mistakenly hit by Houthi missiles.