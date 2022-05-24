Regulators must put up guardrails to protect crypto investors: IMF official

The global crypto mayhem last week wiped out Bitcoin worth $3.5 billion -- created to defend and support the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin which saw a total crash -- and no one has any idea how such a large sum of funds disappeared.



Nearly 80,394 Bitcoin worth $3.5 billion were purchased by the Luna Foundation Guard, the non-profit organisation set up to promote the growth of the Terra ecosystem this year, according to Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.



The UST coin is designed to retain a value of one US dollar at all times but was depegged last week, and fell to just 17 cents. Luna's value collapsed in one of the most stunning crypto crashes ever recorded.



In total, over $15 billion in cryptocurrency value was wiped after the TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed.