Reinfection with different subtypes of Omicron is possible: Study

The difference between the severity during their first and second infection was negligible. None of the infected individuals had become seriously ill, and none required admission to hospital, the researchers said.



Reinfections from Omicron have been shown in various studies.



A recent study by the Imperial College London has shown that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher than other strains.



In November last year, South African researchers showed higher-than-expected rates of reinfection compared with those of previous waves, Nature reported.



Similar trends have now been documented elsewhere.



Data collected by the UK Health Security Agency showed that more than 6,50,000 people have probably been infected twice in England; most of them were reinfected in the past two months, the report said.



Before mid-November, reinfections accounted for about 1 per cent of reported cases of Covid-19, but the rate has now increased to around 10 per cent.