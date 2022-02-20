Relations with China are going through a very difficult phase: S. Jaishankar

In a prickly interaction with a moderator, S Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister, remarked in a panel discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference that ties with China are going through a very difficult phase.

Answering a question on the Sino-India situation, the minister explained: "It's a problem we are having with China; and the problem is this: that for 45 years there was peace, there was stable border management, there were no military casualties from 1975. That changed because we had agreements with China not to bring military forces to the border, we call it border but it's a line of actual control, and the Chinese violated those agreements. Now the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship. That's natural. So obviously relations with China are going through a very difficult phase."