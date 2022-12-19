Remembering Julia Reichert, American filmmaker who explored themes of race, class and gender

Julia Reichert, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker behind ‘American Factory’, whose films explored themes of race, class, and gender, often set in the midwest US, died on December 1 in Ohio from cancer at the age of 76, her family said through a representative. She was diagnosed with stage four urothelial cancer in April 2018.

Often called the “godmother of American independent documentaries”, Reichart told the stories of ordinary Americans, from autoworkers dealing with both plant closures (‘The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant’) and foreign investors (‘American Factory’), to members of the Communist Party of USA (‘Seeing Red’) to female labour activists in the 1930s (‘Union Maids’).

In her 50 years of filmmaking, Reichert won two Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for four Oscars, winning one with her partner Steven Bognar for ‘American Factory’ in 2020. She quoted the Communist Manifesto in her speech, saying, “Things will get better when workers of the world unite.”