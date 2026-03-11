Iran war: Reopening Strait of Hormuz faces major military, insurance hurdles

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, effectively shut by the ongoing Iran war and carrying about one-fifth of global oil trade, faces major military and financial obstacles and may require a ceasefire before naval escorts can safely resume shipping, naval experts said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is leading discussions on a possible international naval escort mechanism to secure commercial shipping once fighting subsides, drawing lessons from multinational efforts to protect vessels in the Red Sea during attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Under those operations, French, United States and British naval forces escorted commercial vessels and intercepted incoming threats using ship-mounted machine guns, naval cannons and air defence systems, officials said.

However, experts cautioned that the security environment in the Strait of Hormuz is far more complex and dangerous due to Iran’s extensive coastal missile and naval capabilities.

Experts warn against pre-ceasefire escort operations

Retired French Vice Admiral Pascal Ausseur said escorting merchant vessels through the strait while hostilities continue would be extremely risky because of the narrow shipping lanes and Iran’s ability to strike across the entire waterway.

“It would be suicidal to operate before a ceasefire,” Ausseur said.

According to him, Iran can target shipping across the strait using a combination of anti-ship cruise missiles, longer-range missile systems, armed drones, fast attack boats and naval mines deployed from the coastline.

The Strait of Hormuz’s geography also amplifies vulnerability, with limited manoeuvring space for large tankers and escorting warships.

Retired Vice Admiral Michel Olhagaray, who previously patrolled the region during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, said Iran’s current military capabilities far exceed those used by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

“Before tankers can transit safely, offensive installations must be neutralised,” Olhagaray said, adding that such operations would require continuous surveillance and detailed intelligence.

He said even escorted convoys would remain exposed if missile launch sites and drone infrastructure along Iran’s coast remain operational.