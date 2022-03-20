Research reveals the most boring person in the world

"The irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts," said researcher Wijnand Van Tilburg.



"These papers show how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people," Tilburg added.



The paper, published in the journal 'Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin', also discovered the dullest hobbies as religion, watching TV, bird watching and smoking.



Boring people are also perceived to shun large settlements to live in small cities and towns, the research indicated.