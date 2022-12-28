Researchers from India, Israel, US trying to develop drug to treat rare disease 'GNB1 Encephalopathy'

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, Tel Aviv University and Columbia University are studying a rare genetic brain disease called "GNB1 Encephalopathy" and trying to develop a drug to treat it effectively.

With less than 100 documented cases worldwide, GNB1 Encephalopathy is a kind of neurological disorder which affects individuals in the foetus stage.

Scientists say delayed physical and mental development, intellectual disabilities, frequent epileptic seizures, are among the early symptoms of the disease and since genome-sequencing is an expensive procedure, not many parents opt for it early on.