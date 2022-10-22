Rishi Sunak leads UK PM race: Report

Amidst an ongoing political turmoil in the UK, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is close to reaching the threshold of receiving 100 MP endorsements needed to enter the race to become the next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, a media report said on Saturday.

So far, Sunak has received 93 endorsements from Conservative MPs, the BBC report said.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is expected to arrive in London on Saturday from a vacation in the Carribean, is in second place with 44 endorsements.