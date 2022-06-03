Rising attacks on people, places of worship in India: Blinken

At its core, our work is about ensuring that all people have the freedom to pursue the spiritual tradition that most has meaning to their time on earth, he said, noting that the report documents how religious freedom and the rights of religious minorities are under threat in communities around the world.



For example, in India, the world's largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, we've seen rising attacks on people and places of worship; in Vietnam, where authorities harassed members of unregistered religious communities; in Nigeria, where several state governments are using anti-defamation and blasphemy laws to punish people for expressing their beliefs, Blinken said.



China, he said, continues to harass adherents of other religions that it deems out of line with the Chinese Communist Party doctrine, including by destroying Buddhist, Christian, Islamic and Taoist houses of worship and by erecting barriers to employment and housing for Christians, Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists and Falun Gong practitioners.