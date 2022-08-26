Rohingya rally in B'desh to mark anniversary of mass exodus, demand safe return

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims rallied in Bangladeshi refugee camps to demand justice for a crackdown carried out on them five years ago by the Myanmar military.

"We want justice," shouted the refugees on Thursday, who gathered outside their makeshift dwellings in the district of Cox's Bazar.

The rally with more than 10,000 people marked the fifth anniversary of the mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, reports dpa news agency.