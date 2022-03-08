Russia announces opening of humanitarian corridors from 5 Ukrainian cities

Russian Defence Ministry announced the opening of humanitarian corridors from the 5 besieged Ukrainian cities - Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol for civilian evacuation amid the ongoing war.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry's official representative, said: "In order to safely evacuate civilians from settlements, a ceasefire is introduced today from 10 a.m. (about 12.30 p.m. IST) and humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov and Mariupol are opened," reports Sputnik News.