Russia bans exit of foreign investments from the country

Russia is temporarily halting the exit of foreign investments from the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Tuesday.



The move comes in response to Russian capital being frozen abroad by the US, EU and their allies, RT reported.



"We hope that those who have invested in our country will be able to continue to do so in the future. I am sure that the sanctions pressure will eventually subside, and those who will not curtail their projects in our country, succumbing to the slogans of foreign politicians, will win," Mishustin said at a daily briefing on Russia's economic development.