Russia batters Ukraine’s power grid as winter strikes return

Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and across Ukraine’s energy network early on Tuesday, 23 December, triggering emergency power outages and prompting NATO member Poland to scramble jets to protect its airspace — just two days after US-led peace talks in Miami ended without a breakthrough.

The attacks came as Washington tested the waters for a negotiated settlement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. The weekend meetings in Miami brought together US officials with Ukrainian and European delegations, alongside separate contacts with Russian representatives, underscoring the diplomatic push even as fighting on the ground shows no sign of abating.

By 0620 GMT (11.30 am IST), air raid alerts were in force across almost the entire country, according to Ukraine’s air force. In the capital Kyiv, debris fell near a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, shattering windows, mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said emergency power outages were imposed in several regions, including Kyiv and the surrounding area, after Russian forces again targeted energy facilities. Such strikes have become a defining feature of the conflict, particularly during the winter months.

Over successive cold seasons, Moscow has repeatedly intensified attacks on power plants, substations and transmission lines, seeking to knock out electricity and heating, disrupt industry and logistics, and pile pressure on civilians and the Ukrainian economy at a time of peak vulnerability.