Russia beats EU embargo, G-7 price cap on crude with the help of Indian imports

The resilience shown by Russian seaborne exports is believed to be a result of the build-up of a fleet of tankers by Russia. According to current

data, the share of tankers operating with Russian oil and depending on western services and insurance has dropped from 60 percent during the Northern Hemisphere summer of 2022 to 30 percent after 5 December.

Rystad says identifying the final destinations of Russian oil remains a difficult task, although it remains uncontested that India and mainland China remain key buyers of Russian crude.

According to available data, about a quarter of the flows remain unidentified. For instance, in weeks 51 and 52 of 2022, the recipients of about 300,000 bpd of Russian oil remain unknown.

According to published accounts, Russian crude which amounted to hardly 1 percent of India’s import basket pre-Ukraine action has now increased to over 20 percent, more than what it used to import from Saudi Arabia and similar to imports from Iraq.

Higher imports by India and China helped Russia rode out the western sanctions quite remarkably in the initial phase. This more than made up for the disruptions in the Europe-bound offtakes, with the result that oil earnings had actually gone up.

In terms of prices, the price cap has had a significant effect on oil prices from Russia’s western ports, namely Urals, which currently accounts for about 45 percent of all Russian exports, including pipeline shipments. Urals from western ports currently sells at a discount of about $40 per barrel to the Brent price.