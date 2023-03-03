Russia, China did not support G20 foreign ministers' communique: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia and China were the two countries which did not support a joint communique at the India-hosted G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The opposition by the two countries on the references to the Russian invasion of war resulted in the meeting coming to an end without the joint communique despite India's efforts to bridge the differences.

"Russia and China were the only countries that made it clear that they would not sign on to that text," Blinken said at a press conference.

He also said that the US strongly supports India's agenda for G20. As consensus elude on the joint communique, the meeting held under India's presidency, adopted a Chair's Summary and Outcome document listing various key priorities for the grouping.

"What we have seen is the outcome document that reflected the shared agreements on many issues by all foreign ministers," Blinken said, asserting that the US would continue to support Ukraine.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in a video message at the G20 meeting, the US Secretary of State said that he was right that there are challenges to the multilateral system.

"These challenges in many ways are coming directly from Russia which is violating the principles that lie at the heart of that system," Blinken said.