Russia, China oppose ‘discriminatory sanctions’ against BRICS countries: Putin
Putin's remarks come amid US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 10 per cent tariffs on BRICS members
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow and Beijing share a “common stand” against discriminatory sanctions that obstruct the socioeconomic development of BRICS nations.
In a written interview with China’s state-run Xinhua news agency ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Putin said the two countries are working together to mobilise resources for critical infrastructure and strengthen BRICS’ role in tackling global challenges.
His remarks come amid US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 10 per cent tariffs on BRICS members. BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, recently expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the UAE.
Putin said Russia and China support reforming the IMF and World Bank, while calling for a new financial system based on “openness and true equity” that ensures equal access for all and reflects members’ actual economic weight.
“We seek progress for the benefit of all humanity. Russia and China will continue to align efforts to ensure the prosperity of our great nations,” he said.
Besides addressing the SCO summit and meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin will attend China’s V-Day parade marking 80 years since its victory over Japan in WWII.
Expressing hope that the SCO Tianjin summit will boost the 10-member grouping’s capacity to respond to new challenges, Putin said the organisation’s strength lies in its principles — equal cooperation, non-alignment, and respect for national uniqueness.
“All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order, grounded in international law and the central role of the UN,” he added.
With PTI inputs