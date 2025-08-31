Russia, China oppose ‘discriminatory sanctions’ against BRICS countries: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow and Beijing share a “common stand” against discriminatory sanctions that obstruct the socioeconomic development of BRICS nations.

In a written interview with China’s state-run Xinhua news agency ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Putin said the two countries are working together to mobilise resources for critical infrastructure and strengthen BRICS’ role in tackling global challenges.

His remarks come amid US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 10 per cent tariffs on BRICS members. BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, recently expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the UAE.