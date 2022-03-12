Russia claims militia backed by it took control of Valerianovka, other cities

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed at 9 am Moscow time on Saturday that units of the People's Militia in the Donetsk Republic, with fire support from Russian armed forces, took control of Valerianovka, Zeleny Gai and blocked Novoandreevka from the south and east.



The grouping of troops of the Lugansk People's Republic, continuing its offensive operations, took control of Surovtsevka, Schedrischevo and Zhitlovka, besides blocking Rubezhnoe.