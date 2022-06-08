Russia claims US and British companies sending mercenaries to Ukraine

Zakharova added that in the situation with mercenaries, international institutions, including the OSCE, the Council of Europe and NATO, are "joyfully silent", RT reported.



Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has accused Ukrainian "militants of the nationalist battalions" of deliberately setting fire to a large granary in Mariupol's sea port while fleeing from Russian forces.



According to a ministry statement, the alleged act of arson was down to the unwillingness of the "militants" to leave grain supplies for Mariupol's residents. As a result, according to the military, more than 50,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed, RT reported.



"This inhuman crime demonstrates to the entire world community the true face' of the Kiev regime, which, in fact, uses the methods of food terrorism against its own people," it claimed.