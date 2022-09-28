Russia claims win in 'referendums' held in occupied Ukraine

Russia has claimed to win four 'referendums' in occupied Ukrainian regions, a victory which Moscow may use as grounds to annex more territory, the media reported on Wednesday.

Voting had taken place on Tuesday in the separatist eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as in the Russia-occupied parts of the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, reports the BBC.

Refugees scattered across Russia were also able to vote at dozens of polling stations, including in Crimea, a southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.