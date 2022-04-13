Russia committing 'genocide' in Ukraine: Biden

"The two largest grain producers in the world, Ukraine and Russia, are not doing what they usually do, so everything is going up," he said.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also accused Putin and Russia of committing genocide.



Taking to Twitter to react to Biden's genocide remarks, Zelenskyy said: "True words of a true leader @POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."



The United Nations broadly defines genocide as seriously harming or killing members of a group with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.



National security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the US has "seen war crimes" but they "have not seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide."



The US has historically been reluctant to declare use the word genocide. It was just last month that the US used the word to refer to the widespread slaughter of civilians by military forces in Myanmar that began in 2016, the National Public Radio has said.