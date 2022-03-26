Russia conducting drills on islands contested by Japan

Russia has said it is conducting drills on islands that are contested by Japan, days after withdrawing from peace treaty negotiations in response to Tokyo's decision to impose sanctions on Moscow for its ongoing invasion of Kiev, the BBC reported.



Four islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and are termed by the Japanese as the Northern Territories, are the subject of a more than 70-year-old dispute between the two nations.



Because of the dispute, Russia and Japan have not yet signed a post-World War II peace treaty, the BBC reported.



Earlier this week, Russia said it was withdrawing from negotiations with Japan aimed at signing that treaty, because of Tokyo's tough stance against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.