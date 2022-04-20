Russia conducts test of nuclear-capable missile which Putin says can hit any target on earth

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday claimed that Russia has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear charges which will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice."

The Sarmat is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has called "invincible".

"I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile," Putin told the Russian army in televised remarks on Wednesday.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice," Putin said.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement the test "successfully" took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.

According to the ministry, the missile delivered training warheads to the Kura test range of the Kamchatka peninsula, in Russia's Far East.

The Sarmat superheavy intercontinental ballistic missile is designed to elude anti-missile defence systems with a short initial boost phase, giving enemy surveillance systems a tiny window to track.

Weighing more than 200 tonnes and able to transport multiple warheads, Putin says the missile can hit any target on Earth.