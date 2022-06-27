Russia defaults on overseas debt for 1st time in over a century

The $100 million interest payment was due on May 27. Russia has said that the the money was sent to Euroclear, a bank which would then distribute the payment to investors.



But that payment has been stuck there, according to Bloomberg News, and creditors have not received it.



The money had not arrived within 30 days of the due date, that is, Sunday evening, and so is considered a default, BBC reported.



Euroclear wouldn't say if the payment had been blocked, but said it adheres to all sanctions.



The last time Russia defaulted on its foreign debt was in 1918, during the Bolshevik Revolution when the new communist leader Vladimir Lenin refused to pay the debts of the Russian Empire.