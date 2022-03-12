Russia disables Ukraine military's radio intelligence facility with high precision strike

A top official of the Russian Defence Ministry said that the country's armed forces on Saturday disabled the main radio intelligence centre of Ukraine's military with a high-precision strike.



"On the morning of March 12, a high-precision long-range weapon was struck at the military infrastructure of Ukraine. The military airfield in Vasilkovo and the main centre of radio and electronic intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Brovary were put out of action," RT News quoted Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry's official representative, as saying.