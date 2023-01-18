Russia expands entry ban list of EU citizens, officials in response to 9th sanctions package

Russia has expanded its entry ban list of EU citizens and officials in response to the EU's ninth package of sanctions against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.



"In response to the hostile actions of the EU, Russia expanded the list of representatives from European institutions and EU member states who are prohibited from entering Russian territory," the Ministry added in a statement on Tuesday.



According to the statement, officials from EU law enforcement agencies involved in providing military assistance to Ukraine's armed forces, European government and commercial structures that supply military equipment to Ukraine, and EU citizens engaged in promoting anti-Russian sentiment, as well as individual members of the European Parliament, have been included in the expanded list, Xinhua news agency reported.